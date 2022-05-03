Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani actor Oleg Li honored with 2nd degree Barys order

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 May 2022, 10:05
Kazakhstani actor Oleg Li honored with 2nd degree Barys order

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to award the 2nd degree Barys order to actor of the State Republican Korean Theater of Musical Comedy Oleg Li, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

According to the decree, Oleg Li is honored with the 2nd degree Barys order for his substantial contribution to the development of theatrical art in Kazakhstan.

Instituted back in July 1999, the Barys order is awarded in recognition of special merits of Kazakhstanis in state, scientific, sociocultural activity as well as ensuring peace and unity of the people of Kazakhstan.

Oleg Li is a Soviet and Kazakhstani actor of theater and film and stage director. He is an Honored Arts Worker of Kazakhstan who starred in over 40 films and TV series.


Culture   Laws, decrees, orders   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
