Kazakhstani actor awarded top honors at Korkut ata festival

BURSA. KAZINFORM At the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival held in Bursa Kazakhstani actor Kairat Kemalov, starred in Ak boz uy feature film, received an Award for Best Actor. The film was directed by film director Begars Yelubai, Kazinform reports.

The film is based upon the book of writer, playwright Smagul Yelubai Ak boz uy. It features the famine following the collectivization in the Kazakh steppe in the 30s of the last century.

This year 52 films were selected for the festival.

The goal of the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival is to promote common values and establish friendly ties between the nations.



