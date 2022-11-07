Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakhstani actor awarded top honors at Korkut ata festival

    7 November 2022, 21:18

    BURSA. KAZINFORM At the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival held in Bursa Kazakhstani actor Kairat Kemalov, starred in Ak boz uy feature film, received an Award for Best Actor. The film was directed by film director Begars Yelubai, Kazinform reports.

    The film is based upon the book of writer, playwright Smagul Yelubai Ak boz uy. It features the famine following the collectivization in the Kazakh steppe in the 30s of the last century.

    This year 52 films were selected for the festival.

    The goal of the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival is to promote common values and establish friendly ties between the nations.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Turkic speaking states
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to enjoy star-studded Swan Lake
    Astana Ballet in Georgia: Enchantment of feelings and intensity of emotions
    Muslim Council of Elders, N. Nazarbayev Centre sign agr't on development of interfaith and inter-civilisation dialogue
    Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
    5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand