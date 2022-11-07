Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakhstani actor awarded top honors at Korkut ata festival

7 November 2022, 21:18
Kazakhstani actor awarded top honors at Korkut ata festival
7 November 2022, 21:18

Kazakhstani actor awarded top honors at Korkut ata festival

BURSA. KAZINFORM At the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival held in Bursa Kazakhstani actor Kairat Kemalov, starred in Ak boz uy feature film, received an Award for Best Actor. The film was directed by film director Begars Yelubai, Kazinform reports.

The film is based upon the book of writer, playwright Smagul Yelubai Ak boz uy. It features the famine following the collectivization in the Kazakh steppe in the 30s of the last century.

This year 52 films were selected for the festival.

The goal of the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival is to promote common values and establish friendly ties between the nations.


Related news
Kazakh capital to enjoy star-studded Swan Lake
Astana Ballet in Georgia: Enchantment of feelings and intensity of emotions
Muslim Council of Elders, N. Nazarbayev Centre sign agr't on development of interfaith and inter-civilisation dialogue
Read also
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Kazakh capital to enjoy star-studded Swan Lake
Kazakhstan to issue commemorative coins honoring Zhambyl's 175th anniversary
Astana Ballet in Georgia: Enchantment of feelings and intensity of emotions
President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty
Opera Turandot to be featured at Jibek Joly Festival
More than 100 contestants apply for Umai Award
Akhmed Agadi: “I wish for Jibek Joly Festival to be talked about all over the world"
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News