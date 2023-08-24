Kazakhstani accused of death of 8 in drainage reservoir in Moscow taken in custody

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Kim, director general of the online tour store, has been taken in custody by a decision of the Zamoskvoretsky district court of Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the official website of the courts of general jurisdiction, on August 23, the Zamoskvoretsky district court of Moscow held a trial considering a petition of investigating authorities to detain Kazakhstani Alexander Kim.

After hearing the pleadings of the Zamoskvoretsky district court a decision was taken to satisfy the petition.

The Kazakhstani is accused of a crime according to paragraph 3 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of Russia, that is, production, storage, and transportation or selling goods and products, execution of work or provision of services not meeting the safety requirements, resulting in an accidental death of two or more people.

If accused, the Kazakhstani is to face a penalty of hard labour for up to five years or a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Underground tour organizer Nikita Dubas, another defendant in the case of the death of people in the drainage reservoir in Moscow, was also arrested.

The accused are to remain in custody before October 21.

Earlier it was reported eight people, including a guide and two underage children, participating in the illegal tour, died after water rose in the drainage reservoir due to heavy rainfall in Moscow on August 20. The bodies of the deceased were found in the Neglinka River.