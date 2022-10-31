Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani 3rd at table tennis tournament in Egypt

31 October 2022, 20:46
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has claimed three medals at the WTT Youth Contender Cairo, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Iskander Kharki claimed third place in the U19 age category after winning five matches out of six.

Earlier Kazakhstani Sarvinoz Mirkadirov grabed gold and silver at the tournament in Cairo, Egypt.


