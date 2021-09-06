Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan wraps up stage 3 of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine

    6 September 2021, 14:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The third stage of the clinical trials of the Kazakh QazVac vaccine has been completed, Kunsulu Zakarya, CEO of the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Security Problems, told a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    She said that all third-stage clinical trials of the QazVac vaccine have been completed. The trails involved 3 thousand people.

    Addressing a briefing, Zakarya noted that a report on the third stage of the trials and the entire clinical trial of the vaccine was finalized in late July. The report was submitted to the National Center for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices.

    According to the Institute’s report, the clinical trials of the first Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine QazVac are successful.

    Given the approval of the Center, an article is being prepared about the achievement of Kazakh science for one of the leading top magazine, to be issued as soon as the results of the expertise are available. The article is to be published by the end of the year or at the beginning of the next year.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world QazVac
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    3 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    4 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    5 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President