Kazakhstan wraps up stage 3 of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 September 2021, 14:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The third stage of the clinical trials of the Kazakh QazVac vaccine has been completed, Kunsulu Zakarya, CEO of the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Security Problems, told a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

She said that all third-stage clinical trials of the QazVac vaccine have been completed. The trails involved 3 thousand people.

Addressing a briefing, Zakarya noted that a report on the third stage of the trials and the entire clinical trial of the vaccine was finalized in late July. The report was submitted to the National Center for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices.

According to the Institute’s report, the clinical trials of the first Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine QazVac are successful.

Given the approval of the Center, an article is being prepared about the achievement of Kazakh science for one of the leading top magazine, to be issued as soon as the results of the expertise are available. The article is to be published by the end of the year or at the beginning of the next year.


