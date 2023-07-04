Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan wraps up spring sowing campaign

    4 July 2023, 12:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Agriculture announced the spring sowing campaign had successfully come to an end in all regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his report at the Government meeting on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev claimed the spring sowing campaign was wrapped up in all regions of the country according to the schedule.

    Minister Karashukeyev also said utmost attention is paid to irrigation agriculture since it plays an important role in agricultural production.

    According to him, this year 1,58 million ha of irrigated lands have been cultivated requiring 11,4 billon cubic meters of water. Ridge and furrow irrigation methods is used for 1,12 million ha of cultivated lands in the country.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry names head of vocational education department
    Railway transportation in Kazakhstan data records decrease
    Four Kazakhstani tennis players continue to fight for President’s Cup in Astana
    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023