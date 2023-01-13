Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan works out World Religions Congress development concept

13 January 2023, 12:30
Kazakhstan works out World Religions Congress development concept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali revealed that the concept for the development of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is being elaborated, Kazinform reports.

«20 important events were held last year. Of these, 8 were attended by international experts, well-known scientists, and politicians, and representatives of international organizations. Besides, over 60 bilateral meetings were held with heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations.

Strengthening of interethnic and interfaith accord and unity is one of the key goals,» Darkhan Kydyrali told the extended board meeting.

The Minister added that pursuant to the President’s task the ministry prepared the People’s Assembly development concept for 2022-2026.

«One of the important events in the country’s political life became the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which brought together over 100 delegations from 50 nations, the visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan,» Kydyrali said.


Теги:
Read also
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
Kazakhstan sets to raise status of journalists
Kazakh PM to tour Almaty region
Influenza A and B viruses circulate in Kazakhstan, chief state sanitary doctor
Kazakh PM instructs to reform system of insurance of workers against accidents
Kazakhstan to build 12 rehabilitation centers
Kazakh ministry eyes employing nearly 1mln people in 2023
Ministry of Trade and Integration announces results of its activity in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
2 Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
3 EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
4 January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

News