Kazakhstan works at rural development program

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 February 2020, 12:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan works at the program for the development of 32 villages,» CEO of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Centre Toleutai Rakhimbekov told the roundtable at the Majilis.

«The part of the organizations of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Centre are situated in rural districts. It could be said that in 32 villages they are considered as the town-forming organizations. We have proceeded to elaborate the programs for the development of the said research rural settlements,» he added.

The program provides for major repairs of social facilities and engineering infrastructure, housing construction and creation of conditions to increase the income of self-employed persons. It is also expected to use resources of all state-run programs such as Nurly Zher, Auyl-el besigi, Yenbek, agro-industrial development program to attract young scientists.


