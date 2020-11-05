Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan working on restoration of bilateral traffic btw Atyrau and Volga River ports

    5 November 2020, 12:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is now working towards restoration of bilateral traffic between the ports of Atyrau and ports on the Volga River – Astrakhan and Volgograd, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Berik Kamaliyev told a plenary session of the Senate on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Mr Kamaliyev, bilateral traffic between Atyrau, Astrakhan, and Volgograd ports will help to export fodder shells as well as to import consumer goods.

    He added that the country plans to increase the volume of river traffic to 1.5 million tons.

    Earlier, the Senate ratified the agreement simplifying movement of Kazakh ships navigating in inland waters of Russia.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Russia Kazakhstan
