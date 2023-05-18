Kazakhstan won’t let exploit its territory to evade sanctions – Senate Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – We will not let use Kazakhstan’s territory to circumvent sanctions, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Talking to journalists after the plenary session of the Senate, Speaker Ashimbayev said Kazakhstan doesn’t violate western sanctions. «We will not let exploit the territory of Kazakhstan or our companies to evade sanctions. This is Kazakhstan’s clear stance on the matter,» Ashimbayev stressed.

According to him, both the Head of State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan made that point crystal clear repeatedly.

Earlier Chairperson of the Kazakh Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development Madina Abylkassymova emphasized that all second-tier banks and financial organizations in Kazakhstan had considerably strengthened compliance procedures in order to respect the Western sanctions. Kazakhstan, in her words, does everything to avoid the risk of secondary sanctions on its financial sector.

The Kazakh Senate Speaker also commented on President Tokayev’s state visit to China, the world’s second largest economy.

He pointed out it is crucial to maintain constructive and mutually profitable relations with China as the two countries have a host of joint economic projects, especially the ones in transport and communications sector.