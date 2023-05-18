Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakhstan won’t let exploit its territory to evade sanctions – Senate Speaker

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2023, 12:21
Kazakhstan won’t let exploit its territory to evade sanctions – Senate Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – We will not let use Kazakhstan’s territory to circumvent sanctions, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Talking to journalists after the plenary session of the Senate, Speaker Ashimbayev said Kazakhstan doesn’t violate western sanctions. «We will not let exploit the territory of Kazakhstan or our companies to evade sanctions. This is Kazakhstan’s clear stance on the matter,» Ashimbayev stressed.

According to him, both the Head of State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan made that point crystal clear repeatedly.

Earlier Chairperson of the Kazakh Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development Madina Abylkassymova emphasized that all second-tier banks and financial organizations in Kazakhstan had considerably strengthened compliance procedures in order to respect the Western sanctions. Kazakhstan, in her words, does everything to avoid the risk of secondary sanctions on its financial sector.

The Kazakh Senate Speaker also commented on President Tokayev’s state visit to China, the world’s second largest economy.

He pointed out it is crucial to maintain constructive and mutually profitable relations with China as the two countries have a host of joint economic projects, especially the ones in transport and communications sector.


Senate   Parliament   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
Kazakhstan, China sign agreements on sister city relationship btw regions
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
Kazakhstan to build sheep wool insulations production base
Kazakhstan to build sheep wool insulations production base
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
Kazakhstani-Chinese mutual trade hits 30-year high – President Tokayev
Kazakhstani-Chinese mutual trade hits 30-year high – President Tokayev