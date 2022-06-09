Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan wins WTT Youth Contender 2022 title in Czech Republic

    9 June 2022, 10:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 15-year-old Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan defeated his rivals from Qatar, Poland, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Japan at the ongoing World Table Tennis Youth Contender 2022 in Havirov, Czech Republic, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

    Kurmangaliyev beat Kazuki Yoshiyama in the U15 Boys’ singles finals with a score of 3:1 (11:8, 11:13, 11:4, 11:7).

    The tournament is held in four age categories: U11, U13, U15, U17 and U19 among girls and boys in singles.

    As earlier reported, Alan pocketed another medal at the WTT Youth Contender held in Spain which brought together sportsmen from Asia, Europe, and South America.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
