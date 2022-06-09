Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan wins WTT Youth Contender 2022 title in Czech Republic

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 June 2022, 10:07
Kazakhstan wins WTT Youth Contender 2022 title in Czech Republic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 15-year-old Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan defeated his rivals from Qatar, Poland, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Japan at the ongoing World Table Tennis Youth Contender 2022 in Havirov, Czech Republic, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Kurmangaliyev beat Kazuki Yoshiyama in the U15 Boys’ singles finals with a score of 3:1 (11:8, 11:13, 11:4, 11:7).

The tournament is held in four age categories: U11, U13, U15, U17 and U19 among girls and boys in singles.

As earlier reported, Alan pocketed another medal at the WTT Youth Contender held in Spain which brought together sportsmen from Asia, Europe, and South America.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan