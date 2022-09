18 August 2022 15:01

Kazakhstan wins top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani swimmer Adilbek Mussin won his second gold medal at the now-running Islamic Solidarity Games, Olympic.kz reads.

Mussin won big in the men’s 50 m butterfly finals.

He also finished third in the men’s 4×100 meters medley relay.

Earlier, he grabbed gold in the 100 m butterfly.

Photo: olympic.kz