Kazakhstan wins three medals at Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh weightlifters won three medals in one day at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Nikita Abdrakhmanov grabbed a gold medal in men’s 102kg weight division, with 158kg in the snatch, 196kg in the clean & jerk - 354kg in total.

Zholtai Sanzhar competing in men’s U17 +102kg claimed a bronze medal having lifted 306 (136+170)kg.

Another bronze medal was won by Dinara Kipshakbay in the ladies’ U20 81kg weight division. She also won a silver medal in the snatch and a bronze medal in clean & jerk. Her total result made 200 (89+111)kg.





Photo: olympic.kz