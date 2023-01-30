Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships

30 January 2023, 07:54
Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakhstan has defeated Belgium in the third match at the ongoing 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship, Division II, Group B, with the score – 5:3, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Hockey Federation.

Kazakhstan-Belgium 5:3 (2:1, 0:2, 3:0).

Pucks:

1:0 — 04:53 Rakovskaya (Voytsitskaya). Even-strength goal

2:0 — 09:31 Zubkova. Even-strength goal

2:1 — 09:44 Van Hoof (Paulissen). Even-strength goal

2:2 — 26:47 Azitemina-Kudidila (Van Hoof). Even-strength goal

2:3 — 37:40 Sempels (Sommerschuh). Powerplay

3:3 — 44:20 Kruholskaya (Zubkova). Powerplay

4:3 — 47:30 Zubkova (Yakovleva). Even-strength goal

5:3 — 57:05 Zubkova (Meskini, Yakovleva). Even-strength goal


Photo: @kazakhstanhockey


Sport   Kazakhstan   Hockey  
