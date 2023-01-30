Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships
30 January 2023, 07:54
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakhstan has defeated Belgium in the third match at the ongoing 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship, Division II, Group B, with the score – 5:3, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Hockey Federation.
Kazakhstan-Belgium 5:3 (2:1, 0:2, 3:0).
Pucks:
1:0 — 04:53 Rakovskaya (Voytsitskaya). Even-strength goal
2:0 — 09:31 Zubkova. Even-strength goal
2:1 — 09:44 Van Hoof (Paulissen). Even-strength goal
2:2 — 26:47 Azitemina-Kudidila (Van Hoof). Even-strength goal
2:3 — 37:40 Sempels (Sommerschuh). Powerplay
3:3 — 44:20 Kruholskaya (Zubkova). Powerplay
4:3 — 47:30 Zubkova (Yakovleva). Even-strength goal
5:3 — 57:05 Zubkova (Meskini, Yakovleva). Even-strength goal
Photo: @kazakhstanhockey
