Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakhstan has defeated Belgium in the third match at the ongoing 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship, Division II, Group B, with the score – 5:3, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Hockey Federation.

Kazakhstan-Belgium 5:3 (2:1, 0:2, 3:0).

Pucks:

1:0 — 04:53 Rakovskaya (Voytsitskaya). Even-strength goal

2:0 — 09:31 Zubkova. Even-strength goal

2:1 — 09:44 Van Hoof (Paulissen). Even-strength goal

2:2 — 26:47 Azitemina-Kudidila (Van Hoof). Even-strength goal

2:3 — 37:40 Sempels (Sommerschuh). Powerplay

3:3 — 44:20 Kruholskaya (Zubkova). Powerplay

4:3 — 47:30 Zubkova (Yakovleva). Even-strength goal

5:3 — 57:05 Zubkova (Meskini, Yakovleva). Even-strength goal

Photo: @kazakhstanhockey