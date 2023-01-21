Kazakhstan wins silver in short track mixed team relay at FISU World University Games

21 January 2023, 12:07

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani team became the runner-up in the Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay at the 2023 FISU World University Games taking place in Lake Placid, US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh team finished second with a time of 2:47.757 in the Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Team Relay event of the tournament. France took first place with a result of 2:50.946, and Japan was third with a time of 2:48.561.

The Kazakh short track speed skating team included Yana Khan, Malika Yermek, Alina Azhigaliyeva, Alisher Abulkatimov, Adil Galiakhmetov, and Yerkebulan Shmukhanov.

It is worth to note that biathletes Vadim Kurales and Bekentai Turlubekov as well as skier Danil Vasilyev brought Kazakhstan gold medals. Danil Vasilyev and Sergei Tkachenko of Kazakhstan won silver. Biathlete Alexander Mukhin and women’s cross-country skiing team settled for bronze.

78 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, featuring 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.

The event is to run through January 22, 2023.

Photo: sports.kz