Kazakhstan wins only medal at U20 Freestyle Wrestling Championships

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Rizabek Aitmukhan of Kazakhstan won the only medal at the U20 Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Jordan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Greco-Roman, Freestyle, Women’s Wrestling Federation of Kazakhstan. In the final bout, he lost to the Iranian wrestler in the men’s 92 weight category.

As earlier reported, 10 wrestlers defended the country’s colours.