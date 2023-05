Kazakhstan wins omnium gold at GP Framar in Prague

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the leaders of the Kazakh track cycling team Artyom Zakharov won gold in the men’s elite - omnium at the GP Framar in Prague, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Besides, Ruslan Yeluybayev finished fourth in the men’s elite - scratch, while Artyom Zakharov finished fourth in the men’s elite - points race.