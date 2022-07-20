Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan wins men’s acrobatic gymnastics pairs bronze at World Games in Birmingham

    20 July 2022 16:32

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani pair Daniyel Dil and Vadim Shulyar won bronze in the acrobatic competition at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, the U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Daniyel Dil and Vadim Shulyar both from the city of Karaganda are the gold medalists in the individual event and silver medalists in the all-round event at the 2021 FIG World Acrobatic Championships in Geneva, Switzerland.

    Natives of Karaganda Sasha Rudakova and Damira Talgat were ranked fourth in the women’s acrobatic gymnastics event.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Sport #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani female wrestler clinches bronze at U17 World Championship
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association