    Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

    23 May 2023, 09:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan won its last match at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan stunned Team Slovenia 4:3 in its third win of the tournament. Nikita Mikhailis, Batyrlan Muratov, Yevgeniy Rymarev and Maxim Mukhametov all scored for the Kazakh side.

    Throughout the match Team Kazakhstan managed to tie the score three times.

    Kazakhstan preserved its 6th place in the Group B by defeating Norway and Slovakia and suffering defeats from the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada, and Latvia.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

