Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 May 2023, 09:18
Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Photo: icehockey.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan won its last match at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan stunned Team Slovenia 4:3 in its third win of the tournament. Nikita Mikhailis, Batyrlan Muratov, Yevgeniy Rymarev and Maxim Mukhametov all scored for the Kazakh side.

Throughout the match Team Kazakhstan managed to tie the score three times.

Kazakhstan preserved its 6th place in the Group B by defeating Norway and Slovakia and suffering defeats from the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada, and Latvia.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Hockey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
India’s low-cost airline to launch flights to Kazakhstan
India’s low-cost airline to launch flights to Kazakhstan
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Head of State greets Singapore President Halimah Yacob in Akorda
Head of State greets Singapore President Halimah Yacob in Akorda
SpaceX launches private passengers to space station
SpaceX launches private passengers to space station
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold talks in Astana
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold talks in Astana
Dimash to release a ‘new surprise MV’ on his birthday
Dimash to release a ‘new surprise MV’ on his birthday
Kazakhstan to play final match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Kazakhstan to play final match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Kazakh fencers win historical gold medals at 2023 Istanbul Men's Epee World Cup
Kazakh fencers win historical gold medals at 2023 Istanbul Men's Epee World Cup