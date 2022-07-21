Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan wins its first-ever gold medal at World Athletics Championships

    21 July 2022 10:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon (U.S.) held the final stage of the women’s 3000 m steeplechase, Kazinform reports.

    Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto, who is representing Kazakhstan at the event, won a gold medal, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

    Norah was one of the favorites at the competition, having covered the distance in 8:53.02.

    The gold medal is the first one in the history of Kazakhstan’s athletics community.

    Werkuha Getachew from Ethiopia finished second (8:54.61), and her compatriot Mekides Abebe came third (8:56.08).

    Previously, Norah also showed the highest result in the qualifying race – 9:01.54.

    Norah Jeruoto moved to Kazakhstan in 2017. In 2022, she got official permission to represent the country at the world championships.

    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Sport #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases