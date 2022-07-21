Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan wins its first-ever gold medal at World Athletics Championships
21 July 2022 10:32

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon (U.S.) held the final stage of the women’s 3000 m steeplechase, Kazinform reports.

Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto, who is representing Kazakhstan at the event, won a gold medal, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Norah was one of the favorites at the competition, having covered the distance in 8:53.02.

The gold medal is the first one in the history of Kazakhstan’s athletics community.

Werkuha Getachew from Ethiopia finished second (8:54.61), and her compatriot Mekides Abebe came third (8:56.08).

Previously, Norah also showed the highest result in the qualifying race – 9:01.54.

Norah Jeruoto moved to Kazakhstan in 2017. In 2022, she got official permission to represent the country at the world championships.


Photo: olympic.kz


