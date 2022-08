Kazakhstan wins high jump bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey

KONYA. KAZINFORM Kazakh field athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova won a bronze medal at the now-running V Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey in the high jump with the mark of 1.87 m, Sports.kz reads.

Earlier Kazakhstani weightlifter Arli Chontei added another medal to the country's tally.





Photo: instagram.com/qazathletics