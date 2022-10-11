Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstan wins gold at World Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan
11 October 2022, 09:00

Kazakhstan wins gold at World Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan attended the FIDE World Youth U-16 Chess Olympiad 2022, held between October 1 and 11 in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, the Kazakh Chess Federation’s press service reports.


The young chess players secured bronze and gold medals in individual all-round. Kazakhstani team ranked among the top 4 outstripping the strong teams of India and Iran. Turkey’s chess players won first place, followed by Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.


Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks

News

Archive