11 October 2022, 09:00

Kazakhstan wins gold at World Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan attended the FIDE World Youth U-16 Chess Olympiad 2022, held between October 1 and 11 in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, the Kazakh Chess Federation’s press service reports.



The young chess players secured bronze and gold medals in individual all-round. Kazakhstani team ranked among the top 4 outstripping the strong teams of India and Iran. Turkey’s chess players won first place, followed by Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.