Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan wins gold at IChO 2022 for 1st time in five years

    19 July 2022 12:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani schoolchildren collected one gold and three silver medals at the 54th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2022) in Tianjin, China, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Enlightenment.

    Madiyar Kasymaly clinched the first gold medal for Kazakhstan at IChO since 2017. Sanzhar Bissenali, Sanzhar Nurgaliyev and Almira Nurlanova all won silver. Our schoolchildren competed with 322 peers from 83 countries of the world.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan hauled three silver and one bronze medals at the last year’s edition of the Olympiad.

    Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov took to his Telegram channel to extend congratulations to Kazakhstani schoolchildren on their achievement. He expressed confidence that with their stamina, wit, hard work and will to win our schoolchildren set the example for other kids in Kazakhstan.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstani schoolchildren had scooped gold and silver medals at the International Geography Olympiad (IGeO 2022) and three silver and one bronze medals at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2022).


    Photo: t.me/aimagambetov

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Education #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association