Kazakhstan wins gold at Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Rifat Khabibullin won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw F64 class at the Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix. He threw the javelin at 41.83 m, Kazinform quotes the sports center for people with physical disabilities.

Earlier Dastan Mukashbekov secured silver in the shot put.

The Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix is held between February 26 and March 1 bringing together 545 Para-athletes from 61 countries of the world.