20 September 2022, 20:09

Kazakhstan wins gold at 2022 Asian Modern Pentathlon Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan won gold at the 2022 Asian Modern Pentathlon Championships held in Almaty city, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Potapenko and Vladislav Sukharyev claimed the mixed relay gold at the tournament.

China finished second, while Japan third.

Photo: olympic.kz