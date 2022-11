10 October 2022, 15:39

Kazakhstan wins gold and bronze at U23 Asian Fencing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Sofia Nikolaichuk hauled gold at the Under 22 Asian Fencing Championships 2022 held in Kuwait, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Fencer Sofia Nikolaichuk of Kazakhstan grabbed the women’s epee gold at the tournament.

Her compatriot Vladislava Andreeva claimed bronze in the same event.

Photo:olympic.kz