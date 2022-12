Kazakhstan wins bronze at Junior Men' Epee World Cup in Uzbekistan

6 December 2022, 19:11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan was third at the Junior Men’s Epee World Cup held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh men’s épée team made up of Bogdan Lukin, Greorgi Tinnikov, Alexander Fedotov and Gabidin Mustafin defeated the Kyrgyz team to win the bronze medal at the tournament.

Photo: olympic.kz