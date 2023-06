NILAI. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstani men's team won their country the first medal at the 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships in Nilai, Malaysia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan represented by Alisher Zhumakan, Artem Zakharov, Dmitriy Noskov, and Ramis Dinmukhamedov was third in the men’s team race at the Asian Track Cycling Championships.