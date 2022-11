Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2022 ISSF World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan claimed bronze at the 2022 ISSF World Championships Shotgun taking place in Osijek, Croatia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Assem Orynbai and Eduard Yeshchenko took third place in the skeet mixed team event of the tournament.

The GB claimed gold, and Italy silver. Bronze also went to France.

Photo: olympic.kz