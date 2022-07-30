Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan wins big at World Police and Fire Games

    30 July 2022 13:18

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The World Police and Fire Games are taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, between July 22 and 31.

    It brings together more than 10,000 people who work in police, fire, customs and corrections departments from 70 states of the world. They are competing in 63 sports, including box, field and track, water polo, etc. The World Police and Fire Games are held since 1985.

    Kazakhstani Saken Kussainov bagged silver in boxing in 86 kg weight category. The 34 -year-old athlete is the native of Semey. Currently, he works at the police department of Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

    Besides, Kazakhstan’s Aibar Yerzhanov took the third place in the bench press and second in the push pull, as well as Yerzhan Zhakayev, who secured bronze in the bench press and silver in the push pull.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Sport #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Kazakhstani athlete strolls into high jump final at World Athletics U20 Championships
    Astana’s Henao decides to put career on pause
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases