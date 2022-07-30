Kazakhstan wins big at World Police and Fire Games

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The World Police and Fire Games are taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, between July 22 and 31.

It brings together more than 10,000 people who work in police, fire, customs and corrections departments from 70 states of the world. They are competing in 63 sports, including box, field and track, water polo, etc. The World Police and Fire Games are held since 1985.

Kazakhstani Saken Kussainov bagged silver in boxing in 86 kg weight category. The 34 -year-old athlete is the native of Semey. Currently, he works at the police department of Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Besides, Kazakhstan’s Aibar Yerzhanov took the third place in the bench press and second in the push pull, as well as Yerzhan Zhakayev, who secured bronze in the bench press and silver in the push pull.



