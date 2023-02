Kazakhstan wins big at World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh field and track athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova won the gold medal in the women’s high jump leaping 1.90 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver in the Czech Republic, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

Second comes Ukraine’s Yuliya Chumachenko with a 1.87 m leap.

Photo: olympic.kz