    Kazakhstan wins another boxing gold at Elorda Cup int’l tournament

    4 July 2022, 17:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Samatali Toltayev collected another gold for the country at the first-ever Elorda Cup international boxing tournament in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Toltayev stunned another Kazakhstani Talgat Syrymbetov 4:1 in the Men’s 60kg final bout. Syrymbetov settled for silver.

    Earlier Kazakhstani Temirtas Zhussupov (-48kg), Saken Bibossinov (-51kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (-54kg) and Serik Temirzhanov (-57kg) won gold at the tournament.

    A total of 16 Kazakhstani boxers will vie for gold in the final bouts of the tournament.


