Kazakhstan wins another boxing gold at Elorda Cup int’l tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Samatali Toltayev collected another gold for the country at the first-ever Elorda Cup international boxing tournament in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Toltayev stunned another Kazakhstani Talgat Syrymbetov 4:1 in the Men’s 60kg final bout. Syrymbetov settled for silver.

Earlier Kazakhstani Temirtas Zhussupov (-48kg), Saken Bibossinov (-51kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (-54kg) and Serik Temirzhanov (-57kg) won gold at the tournament.

A total of 16 Kazakhstani boxers will vie for gold in the final bouts of the tournament.





Photo from open sources



