Kazakhstan wins another Army Games 2022 competition
26 August 2022 10:58

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s military servicemen team took first place in Warrior of Peace intellectual-professional competition held as part of the 2020 International Army Games, Kazinform reports.

The competition was in Armenia’s Diliǰan town. The Kazakh team consisting of sergeants Darkhan Aslan, Bektor Nazashov, Turar Tlegenov and private Nazira Albossynova left behind their opponents from Armenia, Belarus and Russia and won gold medals.

Private Nazira Albossynova became the best in military-medical competition and successfully fulfilled gunnery training exercises. At this stage of the competition, the team of Kazakhstan ranked first, Russian team stood second and Belarusian servicemen finished third.

In the Sea Cup competition held in Azerbaijan, the naval team of Kazakhstan took second place. Russia and Azerbaijan shared first place.

The Elbrus Ring contest is still underway in Kabardino-Balkaria, where the Kazakhstani team stand third after Russia and Uzbekistan. The results of the competition will be announced after the final task, as per which the teams will have to climb Mount Elbrus.

As for Tank Biathlon competition held at the Alabino range in Moscow, the team of Kazakhstan failed to qualify for the final stage, which will be held on the day of official closure of the International Army Games.


