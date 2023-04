ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Bolat Sakayev hauled a gold medal in men’s freestyle event at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships being held in Astana, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.

Sakayev beat Uzbek athlete Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist, in men’s freestyle 76kg finals .

Previously, Ibragim Magomadov, Elmira Syzdykova, Zhamilya Bakbergenova, and Sanzhar Doszhanov won gold medals for Kazakhstan.