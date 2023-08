Kazakhstan wins 4 bronze medals at 2023 WTT YOUTH CONTENDER in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM From July 25 to 28, Almaty hosts 2023 WTT YOUTH CONTENDER ALMATY international table tennis tournament, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

Alan Kurmangaliyev from Karaganda, Sarvinoz Mirkadirova from Shymkent, Orynbassar Yessimkhan from Turkistan and Ainaz Adilgereyeva from Almaty became bronze medalists of the event.