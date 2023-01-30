Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships

30 January 2023, 07:54
Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakhstan has defeated Belgium in the third match at the ongoing 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship, Division II, Group B, with the score – 5:3, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Hockey Federation.

Kazakhstan-Belgium 5:3 (2:1, 0:2, 3:0).

Pucks:

1:0 — 04:53 Rakovskaya (Voytsitskaya). Even-strength goal

2:0 — 09:31 Zubkova. Even-strength goal

2:1 — 09:44 Van Hoof (Paulissen). Even-strength goal

2:2 — 26:47 Azitemina-Kudidila (Van Hoof). Even-strength goal

2:3 — 37:40 Sempels (Sommerschuh). Powerplay

3:3 — 44:20 Kruholskaya (Zubkova). Powerplay

4:3 — 47:30 Zubkova (Yakovleva). Even-strength goal

5:3 — 57:05 Zubkova (Meskini, Yakovleva). Even-strength goal


Photo: @kazakhstanhockey


Related news
President receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp
Kazakh Embassy in Iran operates routinely – MFA official spokesperson
No Kazakhstanis among those injured in Iran earthquake and blasts - MFA
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Hockey  
Read also
Kazakh vice minister of ecology and natural resources appointed
Rybakina tops AO2023 ace count
Kazakhstan names new vice minister of information and social development
Skatov of Kazakhstan fails to claim his 2nd Challenger title with loss to Argentinian Federico Coria
Famed environmentalist Aizhan Skakova joins Baitaq Party
People’s Party of Kazakhstan approves list of candidates for Majilis elections
Kazakh low-cost carrier to launch flights en route Astana-Ankara
Poll: Most Kazakhstanis favour five or more parties in Majilis
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023
2 Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships
3 Mets predict no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 30
4 Diplomatic activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran completely suspended - deputy minister
5 Astana's Yevgeniy Gidich is 4th in Vuelta a San Juan finals

News