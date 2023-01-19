Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan wins 3rd gold medal at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games

    19 January 2023, 09:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani biathlete Bekentay Turlybekov clinched a gold medal at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    The team consisting of Alexander Mukhin, Kirill Bauer, Vadim Kurales and Bekentay Turlybekov competed in men’s biathlon 10K sprint.

    Turlubekov run the distance in a time of 27 minutes 51.5 seconds missing no target. U.S. sportsman Bjorn Westervelt claimed a silver medal losing only 8.3 seconds. The bronze medal went also to the Kazakh biathlete – Alexander Mukhin – who finished third with the result of 28 minutes 13.7 seconds.

    Biathlon. Men’s 10km sprint

    1. Bekentay Turlubekov (Kazakhstan) 27:51.5 (0+0)

    2. Bjorn Westervelt (U.S.) +8.3 (1+1)

    3. Alexander Mukhin (Kazakhstan) +22.2 (0+2)

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

