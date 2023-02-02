Kazakhstan wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s U18 women’s hockey team became a champion of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship, Division II, Group B, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the national hockey federation.

In the final match, the Kazakh team overwhelmed a team of Iceland with the score 7:0. Those who scored a goal are Sofiya Zubkova (in the 16th, 19th and 37th minutes), Madianna Nussupova (in the 22nd minute), Anastassia Filimonova (in the 28th minute) and Sofiya Rakovskaya (in the 34th and 58th minutes).

The women’s team also won four matches at the championships. The team defeated Bulgaria (8:1), New Zealand (7:1), Belgium (5:3) and Estonia (8:0).

The final standings of the Division II, Group B, looks like as following: Kazakhstan – 15 points, Belgium – 11 points, Island – 9 points, New Zealand – 6 points, Bulgaria – 4 points, and Estonia – 0.



