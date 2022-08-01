Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan wins 2 more medals at Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Championships

    1 August 2022 14:13

    SOFIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners clinched two medals on the last day of the 2022 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Dostan Nazhimkhanov of Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the -49kg weight category. As for another Kazakhstani Artur Pak, he hauled one more bronze in -61kg weight class.

    In total, the Kazakh squad collected one silver and three bronze medals at the World Championships in Sofia.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Taekwondo
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases