1 August 2022 14:13

Kazakhstan wins 2 more medals at Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Championships

SOFIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners clinched two medals on the last day of the 2022 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Dostan Nazhimkhanov of Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the -49kg weight category. As for another Kazakhstani Artur Pak, he hauled one more bronze in -61kg weight class.

In total, the Kazakh squad collected one silver and three bronze medals at the World Championships in Sofia.













Photo: olympic.kz