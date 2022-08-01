Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan wins 2 more medals at Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Championships
1 August 2022 14:13

Kazakhstan wins 2 more medals at Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Championships

SOFIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners clinched two medals on the last day of the 2022 World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Dostan Nazhimkhanov of Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the -49kg weight category. As for another Kazakhstani Artur Pak, he hauled one more bronze in -61kg weight class.

In total, the Kazakh squad collected one silver and three bronze medals at the World Championships in Sofia.





Photo: olympic.kz

Related news
Up to 400,000 tourists may visit Lake Alakol this year
Kazakh boxers’ positions in WBA’s updated ranking announced
Kazakhstan sweeps 11 medals at Int’l Wrestling Tournament in Romania
Read also
Up to 400,000 tourists may visit Lake Alakol this year
Upgraded L-39 combat training aircraft arrive in Kazakhstan
Kazakh boxers’ positions in WBA’s updated ranking announced
Kazakhstan sweeps 11 medals at Int’l Wrestling Tournament in Romania
Kazakhstan’s Bublik down in ATP Singles Rankings
Deaf dancers from N Kazakhstan win WCOPA Grand Prix
Kazakh popular actress to compete in Mrs Globe Kazakhstan pageant
Kazakhstan’s population may exceed 27 mln by 2050
Popular
1 Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital, 8 regions
2 10 patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Healthcare Ministry
3 2,414 new COVID-19 cases registered countrywide in 24h
4 Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 1
5 Akim of district drowns in Ural River – Atyrau region

News

Archive