Kazakhstan wins 1st medal in taekwondo at Islamic Solidary Games
10 August 2022 16:12

Kazakhstan wins 1st medal in taekwondo at Islamic Solidary Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan won its first medal in taekwondo at the Islamic Solidary Games in Konya, Turkiye, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Zhasurbek Klychov was third in the 54kg taekwondo event at the Islamic Solidary Games.

The Kazakhstani taekwondo player was victorious over Moroccan and Saudi Arabian athletes to advance to the semifinals of the tournament, where Zhasurbek was defeated by a Nigerian.


Photo: olympic.kz



