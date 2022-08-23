Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at 2022 IMMAF Youth World Championships
23 August 2022 18:17

Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at 2022 IMMAF Youth World Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 2022 IMMAF World Youth MMA Championships for 14-15 and 16-17-year-olds wrapped up in Abu-Dhabi, the UAE, Kazinform cites the press service of the MMA Kazakhstan Unified Federation.

The event gathered 479 athletes from 42 countries. The Kazakhstani national team was made up of 20 athletes.

Chingiz Zhussupov of Kazakhstan won all his bouts to claim the world champion title.

Kazakhstani Ayazhan Yergentai, Samat Tulegenov, Pavel Karabanov, and Dmitriy Zhizhin took home silver medals.

Zhaniya Tuleubayeva, Shyngyskhan Tursunkhanov, and Ayaulym Aubakir settled for bronze.

Kazakhstan was put eight in the medal standing of the 2022 IMMAF World Youth MMA Championships.


Related news
3 Kazakhstanis to play at US Open Junior Championships 2022
Read also
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs
2 Kazakhstanis reach quarterfinal of ATP Challenger tournament in Spain
Repairs underway on over 90 roads in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan No1 in doubles eases into U.S. Open Round 2
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive