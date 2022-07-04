Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan wins 11 gold medals at Elorda Cup int'l boxing tournament

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 July 2022, 21:15
Kazakhstan wins 11 gold medals at Elorda Cup int'l boxing tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxers won a total of 11 gold medals at the Elorda Cup international boxing tournament in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Two more Kazakhstanis Abzal Kuttybekov and Aibek Oralbai won gold medals - in the men's 86kg and 92kg, respectively - at the Elorda Cup.

Another Kazakhstani Damir Toibai settled for silver at the tournament.

Earlier Kazakhstani Termirtas Zhussupov (48kg), Saken Bibossinov (51kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (54kg), Serik Temirzhanov (57kg), Samatali Toltayev (60kg), Mukhamedsabyr Bazarbaiuly (63.5kg), Abzal Serik (70kg), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (71kg), and Nurbek Oralbai (80kg) claimed gold medals.

Photo: sports.kz



Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand