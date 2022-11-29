Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan willing to increase exports of 135 commodity items to China – Kazakh PM

29 November 2022, 19:16
Kazakhstan willing to increase exports of 135 commodity items to China – Kazakh PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh-Chinese cooperation enhancement was discussed during bilateral talks held via videoconference between Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Premiere of China’s State Council Li Keqiang, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Last year, Kazakh-Chinese trade turnover was up 14% and reached $18bn. The figure saw a 33% rise and reached $19.7bn in 10 months of this year.

«The Heads of our countries set the task to increase the trade turnover to $35bn by 2030. We’re willing to work with colleagues from China on this ambitious task,» said the Kazakh Premier.

According to him, it is necessary to expand the names of goods and services supplied as well as set more direct contacts between business circles of the two countries.

It was noted that Kazakhstan is ready to bolster the upward trade in trade and increase its exports of 135 commodity items to China.

For his part, Li Keqiang noted that China regards Kazakhstan as a friendly neighbor and an important trade partner., In his words, increasing supplies of goods and agricultural products, launching new projects in energy, as well as developing humanitarian ties and interacting in the area of environmental protection are of particular interest to China.

Photo:primeminister.kz
Теги:
Related news
Ambassador of Sweden awarded with Dostyk Order
China discloses tasks of Shenzhou-15 manned space mission
Kazakhstan and Russia have great potential to step up trade, economic cooperation – President
Read also
Kazakhstan faces shortage of 270 thou school places
Government approves 2023-2027 Migration Policy Concept of Kazakhstan
Cabinet approves Comfortable School national project
PM urges to liquidate Ekibastuz TPP accident causes, check energy facilities in regions
Over 7,000 Kazakhstanis to be provided with rental housing
Smailov chairs meeting of Baiterek Holding’s Board of Directors
Kazakh PM meets with Shell Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich
Kazakh PM, Canada’s special envoy to EU and Europe hold talks
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan and Canada confirm course toward strengthening friendship and mutually beneficial coop
2 Russia keeps the leads in import deliveries to Kazakhstan
3 Over 1m tons of goods exported from Iran’s Markazi province
4 Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana
5 President arrives in France for official visit

News