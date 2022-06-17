Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan will stick to its course toward building inclusive, just society - Tokayev

    17 June 2022, 21:00

    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will fully fulfill its commitments to its traditional partners. It will stick to its course to build an inclusive just society, and eliminate inequality, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the plenary session of the 25th St.Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kazinform reports.

    «Within the large-scale modernization of the country, new rules of the game in the economy with no evident monopoly and widespread corruption are being established. Our paramount objective is to support entrepreneurship and improve the business climate to maximally protect the rights of investors, stability, and predictability. We will fully fulfill our commitments to the traditional partners. Kazakhstan will carry on with its course toward building an inclusive, just society, eliminating social inequality,» said the Kazakh President.

    According to him, for the sake of sustainable development, all countries in the region need to define new horizons of cooperation and form future growth points of the economies. He went on to note that it is important to remember the vital task which is to ensure international and regional security.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Security President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Sri Lanka to ratify Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty
    Semey to expand video surveillance network
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires